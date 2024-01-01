Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef steaks in
Cypress
/
Cypress
/
Beef Steaks
Cypress restaurants that serve beef steaks
Pho So 9 - 9927 Walker St.
9927 Walker St., Cypress
No reviews yet
#24 Beef Pho w/ Rare Steak
$16.95
Raw beef
More about Pho So 9 - 9927 Walker St.
Pho May - Cypress
10503 Valley View Street, Cypress
No reviews yet
#24 Beef Pho w/ Rare Steak
$12.95
More about Pho May - Cypress
Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress
Beef Noodle Soup
Fried Rice
Salmon Rolls
Noodle Soup
Beef Noodles
Egg Rolls
Beef Soup
California Rolls
More near Cypress to explore
Garden Grove
Avg 4.2
(45 restaurants)
Cerritos
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Seal Beach
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1300 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(107 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1066 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1208 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(950 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(579 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston