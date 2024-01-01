Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Cypress restaurants that serve miso soup

Consumer pic

 

Fish in a Bottle Sushi & Grill

10205 Valley View St, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup Side$3.00
White Miso with Tofu and Scallions
More about Fish in a Bottle Sushi & Grill
Item pic

 

Uroko Cafe - Cypress

5895 Katella Avenue Suite C, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso soup$2.50
More about Uroko Cafe - Cypress

