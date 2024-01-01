Salmon in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve salmon
More about Pho May - Cypress
Pho May - Cypress
10503 Valley View Street, Cypress
|#65 Fried Salmon w Steam Rice
|$13.95
More about Fish in a Bottle Sushi & Grill
Fish in a Bottle Sushi & Grill
10205 Valley View St, Cypress
|Scottish Salmon Cut Roll
|$6.50
|Salmon Pops
|$7.95
Crab Meat, Cucumber, Salmon with Soy Mustard, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, topped with Masago
|Roll Truffle Salmon
|$19.50
In: Real Crab and Avocado
Out: Salmon, Pink Salt, Grilled Red Onions, drizzled with Ponzu and Truffle Oil