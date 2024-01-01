Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Cypress

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Cypress restaurants that serve thai tea

Banner pic

 

Pho May - Cypress

10503 Valley View Street, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about Pho May - Cypress
Item pic

 

Uroko Cafe - Cypress

5895 Katella Avenue Suite C, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Milk Tea$4.75
More about Uroko Cafe - Cypress

Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress

California Rolls

Salmon

Miso Soup

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Garden Grove

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (815 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (915 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston