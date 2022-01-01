Go
Toast

Cypress Cellars at Hudson & Essex

Don't forget to grab a bottle of wine.

51 East Fourth St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

H&E Fries$5.00
Triple cooked, garlic aioli.
H&E Club$12.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, gruyere cheese, mayo, pickle, white bread. Served with chips and a pickle.
Walleye Sandwich$19.00
Crispy walleye, lettuce, tomato,onion, tartar sauce, American cheese, H&E bun
Caprese Grilled Cheese$10.00
Parmesan crusted H&E white bread, H&E mozzarella, tomato, basil
Creme Brulee Vanilla$9.00
Lobster Mac$18.00
Bacon onion cream, truffle bread crumb, micro greens.
Beef Stroganoff$20.00
Beef tips, campanelle pasta, demi glace, crispy onions, sour cream
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Fried brussel sprouts tossed in maple aioli, spiced walnut, red onion.
Italian Sandwich$14.00
Italian meats, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, sun dried tomato tapenade, garlic aioli, H&E bun
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, buttermilk dressing.
See full menu

Location

51 East Fourth St.

Mansfield OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chinatown Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dairy Land

No reviews yet

Serving delicious treats since 1947!

Mansfield Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Mansfield Family Restaurants has been serving up our delicious Homemade Specials and Soups Since 1970.
We believe that our dedicated workers and delicious home cooked meals will have you satisfied and eager to return!

V & M Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston