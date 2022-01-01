Go
Cypress Street Pint & Plate

We're open! 11am-10pm

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

817 West Peachtree St. E125 • $$

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$16.00
beer-battered cod, hand-cut fries, jalapeno slaw, tartar sauce
Buffalo Chicken$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
Cobb$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese, edamame
Chipotle Chicken Nachos$12.00
chipotle shredded chicken, queso blanco, lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream
Cypress$13.00
cooked to order with lettuce, pickle, brioche bun, side of fries
Philly$15.00
beef top round, american cheese, caramelized onions, amoroso roll
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
monterey jack, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema
Sauces
Spicy Mayo • Honey Mustard • BBQ Mustard • Carolina Reaper • Buffalo • Ranch • Blue Cheese • Blue Cheese Vinaigrette • Balsamic • White Balsamic Vinaigrette • Sriracha Ranch • Truffle Mayo
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders$15.00
buttermilk-marinated, honey mustard, hand-cut fries
Pickleback$15.00
jameson whiskey glaze, pepper-jack, applewood bacon, fried pickles, garlic mayo, brioche, fries
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

817 West Peachtree St. E125

Atlanta GA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
