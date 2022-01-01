Cypress American restaurants you'll love

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Cypress

Season's Harvest Cafe image

 

Season's Harvest Cafe

17303 Shaw Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.00
Artisan Bagel of your choice with Organic Cream Cheese
Breakfast Taco$7.00
Country Potatoes and Farm Egg Scramble cradled in Whole Wheat Tortilla.
Hummus Pita Wrap$14.00
Roasted Beet Root Hummus, Salad Greens, Shaved Red Onions, French Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Shaved Cabbage, Organic Carrots, and Antioxidant Blend Micro Greens wrapped in a Whole Wheat Pita
Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and your choice of Himalayan Pink Salt Kettle Chips, Soup or House Salad
More about Season's Harvest Cafe
Frio Grill and The Barn image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Frio Grill and The Barn

16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.3 (2634 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pecan Bourbon Chicken$17.95
A marinated all white meat chicken breast crusted in west Texas pecans and pan seared to perfection, served over a garlic mash puree with a light bacon bourbon reduction
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
Hand pressed seasoned steak, served with mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of your choice
Frio Burger$10.95
A half pound burger seasoned to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion (add cheese or bacon for $1 each)
More about Frio Grill and The Barn
Creekwood Grill image

TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekwood Grill

12710 Telge Rd., Cypress

Avg 4.4 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wheelhouse$13.29
Sauteed mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, sliced bacon, A1 Steak sauce, lettuce, and mayo on a jalapeno cheddar bun
Chicken Tenders$10.29
Chicken tenders lightly battered and fried. Served with your choice of dippin' sauce and one side
Texas Cobb$9.99
House salad mix with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, boiled egg and ranch dressing
More about Creekwood Grill
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger Americana$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
Lemon Pasta$14.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
More about Local Table

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cypress

Pretzels

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Fried Rice

Spaghetti

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston