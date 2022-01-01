Cypress American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Cypress
More about Season's Harvest Cafe
Season's Harvest Cafe
17303 Shaw Road, Cypress
|Popular items
|Bagel & Cream Cheese
|$5.00
Artisan Bagel of your choice with Organic Cream Cheese
|Breakfast Taco
|$7.00
Country Potatoes and Farm Egg Scramble cradled in Whole Wheat Tortilla.
|Hummus Pita Wrap
|$14.00
Roasted Beet Root Hummus, Salad Greens, Shaved Red Onions, French Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Shaved Cabbage, Organic Carrots, and Antioxidant Blend Micro Greens wrapped in a Whole Wheat Pita
Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and your choice of Himalayan Pink Salt Kettle Chips, Soup or House Salad
More about Frio Grill and The Barn
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Frio Grill and The Barn
16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Popular items
|Pecan Bourbon Chicken
|$17.95
A marinated all white meat chicken breast crusted in west Texas pecans and pan seared to perfection, served over a garlic mash puree with a light bacon bourbon reduction
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.95
Hand pressed seasoned steak, served with mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of your choice
|Frio Burger
|$10.95
A half pound burger seasoned to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion (add cheese or bacon for $1 each)
More about Creekwood Grill
TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekwood Grill
12710 Telge Rd., Cypress
|Popular items
|Wheelhouse
|$13.29
Sauteed mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, sliced bacon, A1 Steak sauce, lettuce, and mayo on a jalapeno cheddar bun
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.29
Chicken tenders lightly battered and fried. Served with your choice of dippin' sauce and one side
|Texas Cobb
|$9.99
House salad mix with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, boiled egg and ranch dressing
More about Local Table
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Table
10535 Fry Road, Cypress
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Americana
|$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
|Lemon Pasta
|$14.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.