Cypress American restaurants you'll love

Roasted Beet Root Hummus, Salad Greens, Shaved Red Onions, French Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Shaved Cabbage, Organic Carrots, and Antioxidant Blend Micro Greens wrapped in a Whole Wheat Pita

Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and your choice of Himalayan Pink Salt Kettle Chips, Soup or House Salad

