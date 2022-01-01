Cypress breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Cypress
More about Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
10615 Fry Rd., Cypress
|Popular items
|Egg and Potato Taco
|$3.75
|Egg and Jimmy Dean Taco
|$3.75
|Street Tacos (Plate)
|$10.50
More about Season's Harvest Cafe
Season's Harvest Cafe
17303 Shaw Road, Cypress
|Popular items
|Bagel & Cream Cheese
|$5.00
Artisan Bagel of your choice with Organic Cream Cheese
|Breakfast Taco
|$7.00
Country Potatoes and Farm Egg Scramble cradled in Whole Wheat Tortilla.
|Hummus Pita Wrap
|$14.00
Roasted Beet Root Hummus, Salad Greens, Shaved Red Onions, French Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Shaved Cabbage, Organic Carrots, and Antioxidant Blend Micro Greens wrapped in a Whole Wheat Pita
Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and your choice of Himalayan Pink Salt Kettle Chips, Soup or House Salad
More about CoCo Crepes
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CREPES • WAFFLES
CoCo Crepes
9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress
|Popular items
|White Choc. Raspberry
|$9.95
White chocolate mousse and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar and raspberry compote
|Creme Brulee
|$9.95
Creme brulee and strawberries topped with caramelized sugar, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce
|S'mores
|$8.95
Mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar, 3 torched large marshmallows and drizzled with chocolate sauce
More about Frio Grill and The Barn
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Frio Grill and The Barn
16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Popular items
|Pecan Bourbon Chicken
|$17.95
A marinated all white meat chicken breast crusted in west Texas pecans and pan seared to perfection, served over a garlic mash puree with a light bacon bourbon reduction
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.95
Hand pressed seasoned steak, served with mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of your choice
|Frio Burger
|$10.95
A half pound burger seasoned to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion (add cheese or bacon for $1 each)