Cypress breakfast spots you'll love

Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina image

 

Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina

10615 Fry Rd., Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg and Potato Taco$3.75
Egg and Jimmy Dean Taco$3.75
Street Tacos (Plate)$10.50
Season's Harvest Cafe image

 

Season's Harvest Cafe

17303 Shaw Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.00
Artisan Bagel of your choice with Organic Cream Cheese
Breakfast Taco$7.00
Country Potatoes and Farm Egg Scramble cradled in Whole Wheat Tortilla.
Hummus Pita Wrap$14.00
Roasted Beet Root Hummus, Salad Greens, Shaved Red Onions, French Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Shaved Cabbage, Organic Carrots, and Antioxidant Blend Micro Greens wrapped in a Whole Wheat Pita
Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and your choice of Himalayan Pink Salt Kettle Chips, Soup or House Salad
CoCo Crepes image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CREPES • WAFFLES

CoCo Crepes

9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
White Choc. Raspberry$9.95
White chocolate mousse and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar and raspberry compote
Creme Brulee$9.95
Creme brulee and strawberries topped with caramelized sugar, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce
S'mores$8.95
Mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar, 3 torched large marshmallows and drizzled with chocolate sauce
Frio Grill and The Barn image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Frio Grill and The Barn

16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.3 (2634 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pecan Bourbon Chicken$17.95
A marinated all white meat chicken breast crusted in west Texas pecans and pan seared to perfection, served over a garlic mash puree with a light bacon bourbon reduction
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
Hand pressed seasoned steak, served with mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of your choice
Frio Burger$10.95
A half pound burger seasoned to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion (add cheese or bacon for $1 each)
