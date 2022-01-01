Cypress Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Cypress
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
10615 Fry Rd., Cypress
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese Taco
|$3.75
Egg and Cheese in your choice of Flour or Corn tortilla
|Barbacoa Taco
|$4.50
|Egg and Jimmy Dean Taco
|$3.75
Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress
26326 Northwest Freeway, Cypress
|Popular items
|Lg. Queso
|$8.95
|Quesadilla
|$9.95
|Fajitas X2
|$32.95
TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekwood Grill
12710 Telge Rd., Cypress
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$11.99
Beef cutlet breaded and fried to perfection. Served with cream gravy, Texas toast and choice of fries or mashed potato
|Creekburger
|$10.99
Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard, mayo and your choice of American, cheddar, jack, pepper jack or Swiss cheese.