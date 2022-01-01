Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cypress Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Cypress

Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina image

 

Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina

10615 Fry Rd., Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg and Cheese Taco$3.75
Egg and Cheese in your choice of Flour or Corn tortilla
Barbacoa Taco$4.50
Egg and Jimmy Dean Taco$3.75
More about Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress image

 

Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress

26326 Northwest Freeway, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg. Queso$8.95
Quesadilla$9.95
Fajitas X2$32.95
More about Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress
Creekwood Grill image

TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekwood Grill

12710 Telge Rd., Cypress

Avg 4.4 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$11.99
Beef cutlet breaded and fried to perfection. Served with cream gravy, Texas toast and choice of fries or mashed potato
Creekburger$10.99
Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard, mayo and your choice of American, cheddar, jack, pepper jack or Swiss cheese.
More about Creekwood Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cypress

Cake

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Tacos

Chocolate Cake

Fajitas

Carrot Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston