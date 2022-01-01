Brisket in Cypress

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Frio Grill and The Barn image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Frio Grill and The Barn

16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.3 (2634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Empanadas$13.95
Our homemade empanadas filled with slow smoked brisket, ancho chilies and bourbon BBQ sauce
Brisket Enchiladas$14.95
Slow smoked brisket in corn tortillas with cheese, topped off with our house made red enchilada sauce and served with green chili rice and black beans
More about Frio Grill and The Barn
Burro & Bull image

 

Burro & Bull

25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliced Brisket$14.50
Smoked Prime Black Angus Brisket
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$14.50
Chopped Brisket Dressed in our Original Tangy Tamarind Barbecue Sauce, Served on Texas Toast. Includes (1) Side
Smoked Brisket Tacos$14.50
(2) Smoked Brisket Tacos on a Flour Tortilla, Dressed with Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Served with (1) Side
More about Burro & Bull

