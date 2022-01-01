Brisket in Cypress
Frio Grill and The Barn
16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Brisket Empanadas
|$13.95
Our homemade empanadas filled with slow smoked brisket, ancho chilies and bourbon BBQ sauce
|Brisket Enchiladas
|$14.95
Slow smoked brisket in corn tortillas with cheese, topped off with our house made red enchilada sauce and served with green chili rice and black beans
Burro & Bull
25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress
|Sliced Brisket
|$14.50
Smoked Prime Black Angus Brisket
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$14.50
Chopped Brisket Dressed in our Original Tangy Tamarind Barbecue Sauce, Served on Texas Toast. Includes (1) Side
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$14.50
(2) Smoked Brisket Tacos on a Flour Tortilla, Dressed with Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Served with (1) Side