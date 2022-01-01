Burritos in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve burritos
More about Mo's Irish Pub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Three eggs with the Choice of four toppings: bacon,
sausage, ham, green pepper, tomato, onion,
mushrooms, cheddar cheese, American cheese. Served with Mo’s Potatoes, and choice of toast or pancake.
More about Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
10615 Fry Rd., Cypress
|Chx/Beef Combo Burrito
|$14.89
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$11.44
|Beef Fajita Burrito
|$14.89
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS
|Burrito Dinner
|$10.25
Guacamole Salad, Flour Tortilla Burrito with Ground Beef and Beans, Chile con Carne and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans