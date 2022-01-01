Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Cypress

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Cypress restaurants that serve burritos

Mo's Irish Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Three eggs with the Choice of four toppings: bacon,
sausage, ham, green pepper, tomato, onion,
mushrooms, cheddar cheese, American cheese. Served with Mo’s Potatoes, and choice of toast or pancake.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina image

 

Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina

10615 Fry Rd., Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chx/Beef Combo Burrito$14.89
Vegetarian Burrito$11.44
Beef Fajita Burrito$14.89
More about Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE

12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Dinner$10.25
Guacamole Salad, Flour Tortilla Burrito with Ground Beef and Beans, Chile con Carne and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jalapeno Sausage Breakfast Burrito$15.00
More about Local Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress

Tarts

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Arugula Salad

Chicken Pasta

Tiramisu

Cookies

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston