Cake in Cypress

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
|Italian Cream Cake
|$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
Voodoo Doughnut - Cypress
9320 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
|Blueberry Cake
|$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
|Peanut Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS
|Tres Leches Cake (Slice)
|$5.50
Hailey's Italian Restaurant
10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.99
|NEW! Tres Leches Cake
|$6.49
New Menu Item! Tres Leches Cake is a fluffy white cake soaked in a mixture of 3 kinds of milk (tres leches means 3 milks!)
|Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese
|$5.99
Local Table
10535 Fry Road, Cypress
|Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two blue crab cakes, poached eggs on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
|Molten Lava Cake
|$8.00
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00