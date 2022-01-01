Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Cypress restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

28610 Highway 290, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cream Cake$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Voodoo Doughnut - Cypress

9320 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Peanut Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
More about Voodoo Doughnut - Cypress
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE

12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake (Slice)$5.50
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cream Cake$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Hailey's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Hailey's Italian Restaurant

10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress

Avg 4.9 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.99
NEW! Tres Leches Cake$6.49
New Menu Item! Tres Leches Cake is a fluffy white cake soaked in a mixture of 3 kinds of milk (tres leches means 3 milks!)
Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese$5.99
More about Hailey's Italian Restaurant
Burro & Bull image

 

Burro & Bull

25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Gourmet$6.50
More about Burro & Bull
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict$17.00
Two blue crab cakes, poached eggs on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
Molten Lava Cake$8.00
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Local Table

