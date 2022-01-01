Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Cypress
/
Cypress
/
Chai Lattes
Cypress restaurants that serve chai lattes
Season's Harvest Cafe
17303 Shaw Road, Cypress
Avg 4.6
(1605 reviews)
Chai TEA Latte
Iced Chai Latte
More about Season's Harvest Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CREPES • WAFFLES
CoCo Crepes
9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress
Avg 4.2
(206 reviews)
Chai Tea Latte
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
More about CoCo Crepes
Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress
Baked Ziti
Pepperoni Pizza
Reuben
Arugula Salad
Chicken Wraps
Cannolis
Meatball Subs
Ravioli
More near Cypress to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(849 restaurants)
Spring
Avg 4.3
(80 restaurants)
Katy
Avg 4.3
(77 restaurants)
Sugar Land
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Tomball
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Magnolia
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Bellaire
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Fulshear
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(849 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(551 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(258 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston