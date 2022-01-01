Cheeseburgers in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Mo's Irish Pub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun.
|Cheeseburger Shalaylee
|$10.50
The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.
More about The Backyard Grill
The Backyard Grill
15914 Telge Rd, Cypress
|BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$11.79
Its our Backyard burger with thick sliced bacon added. The burger comes topped with your choice of cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion and is served with choice of sides.