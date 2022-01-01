Chicken fried steaks in Cypress

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Backyard Grill

15914 Telge Rd, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$10.49
A Texas tradition. A traditional fried steak served with lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast with your choice of side.
More about The Backyard Grill
Frio Grill and The Barn image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Frio Grill and The Barn

16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.3 (2634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
Hand pressed seasoned steak, served with mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of your choice
More about Frio Grill and The Barn
Chicken Fried Steak image

TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekwood Grill

12710 Telge Rd., Cypress

Avg 4.4 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak$12.99
Beef cutlet breaded and fried to perfection. Served with cream gravy, Texas toast and choice of fries or mashed potato
More about Creekwood Grill

