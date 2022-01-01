Chicken piccata in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve chicken piccata
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
|Chicken Piccata
|$18.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress
|Chicken Piccata
|$18.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine.