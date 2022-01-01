Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Cypress restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

28610 Highway 290, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine.
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine.
Chicken Piccata image

PIZZA • PASTA

Hailey's Italian Restaurant

10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress

Avg 4.9 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Piccata$15.99
Sautéed chicken breast with lemon butter sauce, mushrooms and capers. Served with spaghetti pomodoro.
