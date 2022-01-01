Chicken sandwiches in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on a grilled roll. "Santa Fe" it for just $3 more with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, & served with Killarney sauce.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
|Chicken Portabella Sandwich
|$12.00
Flamed-grilled chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, Portabella mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
The Backyard Grill
15914 Telge Rd, Cypress
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$10.49
A Texas tradition. A traditional fried steak served with lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast with your choice of side.
