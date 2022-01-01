Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Cypress

Cypress restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Mo's Irish Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on a grilled roll. "Santa Fe" it for just $3 more with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, & served with Killarney sauce.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

28610 Highway 290, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
Chicken Portabella Sandwich$12.00
Flamed-grilled chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, Portabella mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Backyard Grill

15914 Telge Rd, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$10.49
A Texas tradition. A traditional fried steak served with lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast with your choice of side.
More about The Backyard Grill
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Portabella Sandwich$12.00
Flamed-grilled chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, Portabella mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Burro & Bull image

 

Burro & Bull

25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Chicken Sandwich Dressed with Colelsaw, Served on Texas Toast. Includes (1) Side
More about Burro & Bull

