Chile relleno in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Cypress restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

 

Tavo's Mexican Grill

7626 Fry Road Suite 100, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno$15.99
roasted fresh poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken, lightly breaded & topped with ranchero (tomato) sauce & Monterrey jack cheese, served with tomato & guacamole
More about Tavo's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - CYPRESS - 12503 TELGE RD

12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Poblano Chile Relleno$14.50
Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese or beef, then dipped in batter and golden fried. Spanish rice, refried beans, and guacamole salad.
Chiles Rellenos$14.20
Bell pepper stuffed with ground beef and cheese. Served with refried beans and guacamole salad.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - CYPRESS - 12503 TELGE RD

