Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Cypress

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Cypress restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Con Queso$9.00
Mo’s 4 cheese sauce topped with
chili, sour cream & green onion.
Chili Cheese Fries$10.50
French fries topped with mo’s kick’n
chili, melted cheese, green onion,
and sour cream
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE

12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili con Queso$7.65
Melted Mexican Cheese Dip
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
Burro & Bull image

 

Burro & Bull

25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Red Chili$7.50
44 Farms Black Angus Ground Steak in a Smoky Housemade Red Chile Sauce
More about Burro & Bull

Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress

Cobb Salad

Tarts

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Fish Tacos

Waffles

Stromboli

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston