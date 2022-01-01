Chocolate cake in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
|Truffle Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.
More about Voodoo Doughnut - Cypress
Voodoo Doughnut - Cypress
9320 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress
|Truffle Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.
More about Hailey's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Hailey's Italian Restaurant
10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.99