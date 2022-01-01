Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Cypress restaurants that serve egg benedict

Cypress Breakfast House - 12344 Barker Cypress Rd

12344 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress

Eggs Benedict$12.50
English muffin layered with grilled Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs, creamy hollandaise
served with a side choice
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table - Cypress

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict$17.00
Two blue crab cakes, poached eggs on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
Eggs Benedict$15.00
Two poached eggs, Canadian ham on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
