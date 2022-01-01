Egg benedict in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Cypress Breakfast House - 12344 Barker Cypress Rd
Cypress Breakfast House - 12344 Barker Cypress Rd
12344 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.50
English muffin layered with grilled Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs, creamy hollandaise
served with a side choice
More about Local Table - Cypress
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Table - Cypress
10535 Fry Road, Cypress
|Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two blue crab cakes, poached eggs on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
|Eggs Benedict
|$15.00
Two poached eggs, Canadian ham on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.