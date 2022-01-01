Fajitas in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve fajitas
The Backyard Grill
15914 Telge Rd, Cypress
|CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA
|$9.99
Chicken fajita meat with melted shredded cheese folded inside a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and your choice of side item.
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
10615 Fry Rd., Cypress
|1/2 LB Chicken Fajita
|$22.95
|Nachos Chicken Fajita
|$11.95
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$6.90
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS
|Lunch Fajita Enchilada Plate
|$12.75
Two Beef or Chicken Fajita Enchiladas topped with traditional chilli gravy sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Combination Fajitas
|$31.50
Combination of Any Two: Chicken, Beef, or Pork
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.98
Individual Serving
Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress
26326 Northwest Freeway, Cypress
|Fajitas X2
|$32.95
Burro & Bull
25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress
|Chicken Fajita
|$9.50
|Smoked Fajita Tacos
|$14.50
(2) Smoked Fajita Tacos on a Flour Tortilla, shredded lettuce, sour cream, cotija, cilantro, hatch red chile, and guac