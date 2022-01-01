Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Cypress restaurants that serve fajitas

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla image

 

The Backyard Grill

15914 Telge Rd, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA$9.99
Chicken fajita meat with melted shredded cheese folded inside a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and your choice of side item.
More about The Backyard Grill
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina image

 

Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina

10615 Fry Rd., Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 LB Chicken Fajita$22.95
Nachos Chicken Fajita$11.95
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$6.90
More about Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
Item pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE

12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Fajita Enchilada Plate$12.75
Two Beef or Chicken Fajita Enchiladas topped with traditional chilli gravy sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Combination Fajitas$31.50
Combination of Any Two: Chicken, Beef, or Pork
Chicken Fajitas$16.98
Individual Serving
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress image

 

Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress

26326 Northwest Freeway, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas X2$32.95
More about Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress
Burro & Bull image

 

Burro & Bull

25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita$9.50
Smoked Fajita Tacos$14.50
(2) Smoked Fajita Tacos on a Flour Tortilla, shredded lettuce, sour cream, cotija, cilantro, hatch red chile, and guac
More about Burro & Bull
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad$17.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
More about Local Table

