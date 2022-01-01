Fish tacos in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve fish tacos
Mo's Irish Pub
14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Beer battered cod, cabbage & tomatoes on a soft corn tortilla topped with jalapeno mayo & avocado.
The Backyard Grill
15914 Telge Rd, Cypress
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$9.99
Three beer battered fried fish tacos with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and topped with a chipotle aioli sauce served on flour tortillas with your choice of side.
Frio Grill and The Barn
16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Rockport Fish Tacos
|$15.95
Fresh grilled mahi mahi served in warm corn or flour tortillas topped with our fresh honey chipotle lime slaw and
drizzled with a homemade mango habanero sauce, served with green chili rice and black beans