Fish tacos in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Cypress restaurants that serve fish tacos

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$9.00
Beer battered cod, cabbage & tomatoes on a soft corn tortilla topped with jalapeno mayo & avocado.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
The Backyard Grill

15914 Telge Rd, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Fish Tacos$9.99
Three beer battered fried fish tacos with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and topped with a chipotle aioli sauce served on flour tortillas with your choice of side.
More about The Backyard Grill
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Frio Grill and The Barn

16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.3 (2634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rockport Fish Tacos$15.95
Fresh grilled mahi mahi served in warm corn or flour tortillas topped with our fresh honey chipotle lime slaw and
drizzled with a homemade mango habanero sauce, served with green chili rice and black beans
More about Frio Grill and The Barn

