Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Cypress

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Cypress restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Nara Thai

25282 Northwest Fwy, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with a choice of protein, pineapple, dried grapes, green onion, and egg
Kid's Fried Rice w/Chicken$6.95
Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of protein, green onion, and egg
More about Nara Thai
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

26010 Hempstead Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.5 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Edojin Sushi image

 

Edojin Sushi

12344 Barker Cypress Road suite 210, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chicken Fried Rice$9.00
More about Edojin Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress

Fettuccine Alfredo

Tarts

Gnocchi

Mac And Cheese

Hummus

Chicken Wraps

Reuben

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston