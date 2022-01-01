Garlic knots in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve garlic knots
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
|Truffle Garlic Knots
|$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress
|Truffle Garlic Knots
|$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
