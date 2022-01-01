Grandma pizza in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve grandma pizza
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Fairfield Town Center
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
|16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)
|$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bridgeland
10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress
|16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)
|$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.