Grandma pizza in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Cypress restaurants that serve grandma pizza

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Fairfield Town Center

28610 Highway 290, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Fairfield Town Center
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bridgeland

10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bridgeland

