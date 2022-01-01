Greek salad in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.