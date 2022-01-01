Grilled chicken in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve grilled chicken
The Backyard Grill
15914 Telge Rd, Cypress
|GRILLED CHICKEN
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, aioli, lettuce and tomato on a wheat bun. Served with choice of sides.
Season's Harvest Cafe
17303 Shaw Road, Cypress
|Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CREPES • WAFFLES
CoCo Crepes
9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress
|Grilled Chicken
|$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress
|Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
Fresh marinated chicken breast grilled until moist.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Table
10535 Fry Road, Cypress
|Anaheim Grilled Chicken
|$18.00
All natural chicken, roasted Anaheim chile cream sauce, herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, warm pita.
|Anaheim Grilled Chicken
|$16.00
|Grilled Chicken On Ciabatta
|$15.00
All-natural chicken, provolone, roasted red bell pepper, tomatoes, basil pesto, mixed greens, mayo.