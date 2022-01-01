Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Cypress restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Cypress Breakfast House - 12344 Barker Cypress Rd

12344 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress

Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$10.50
2 eggs sunny side up on warm, corn tortillas topped with fresh salsa, black beans and pico de gallo
served with 2 strips of bacon
served with side choice
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table - Cypress

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Jalapeño sausage, cheddar, Cuban black beans, roasted corn, tomato, scallion Texas Caviar blend, red onion, tortilla chips, topped with three fried eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, served with herb-roasted new potatoes,
flour tortillas
