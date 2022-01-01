Mediterranean salad in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
|Mediterranean Salad
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress
|Mediterranean Salad Half Tray
|$40.00
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncini's, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
