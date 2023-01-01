Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Cypress restaurants that serve pasta salad

Item pic

 

Click Click Chew

11910 Grant Road Suite B, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Pasta Salad$7.50
Cavatappi pasta, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, blistered cherry tomato, fresh basil, arugula, pine nuts.
More about Click Click Chew
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table - Cypress

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge and Orzo Pasta Salad$18.00
Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and pearl couscous salad.
Chicken Salad On Croissant With Orzo Pasta Salad and Homemade Chips$14.00
All-natural chicken, walnut, apple, celery, arugula, mayo.
More about Local Table - Cypress

