Pork belly in Cypress

Click Click Chew
11910 Grant Road Suite B, Cypress
|Pork Belly
|$26.00
Full or half pound of pork belly that has been smoked low & slow, finished with Granny's BBQ sauce and a quick sear on the charbroiler.
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$15.00
(3) per order, house smoked pork belly, cilantro slaw, siracha lime chili sauce, fresh cilantro, green onion, jalapenos. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, & creamy cilantro sauce on the side. Choice of charro or black refried beans.