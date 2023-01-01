Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Cypress

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Cypress restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Click Click Chew

11910 Grant Road Suite B, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly$26.00
Full or half pound of pork belly that has been smoked low & slow, finished with Granny's BBQ sauce and a quick sear on the charbroiler.
Pork Belly Tacos$15.00
(3) per order, house smoked pork belly, cilantro slaw, siracha lime chili sauce, fresh cilantro, green onion, jalapenos. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, & creamy cilantro sauce on the side. Choice of charro or black refried beans.
More about Click Click Chew
Consumer pic

 

Killen's Barbecue - Cypress - 25618 NW Frwy 3B

25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$25.00
More about Killen's Barbecue - Cypress - 25618 NW Frwy 3B

Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress

Sweet Potato Fries

Pies

Fried Pickles

Arugula Salad

Cheese Enchiladas

Chocolate Mousse

Philly Cheesesteaks

Tortilla Soup

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston