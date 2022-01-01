Ravioli in Cypress

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

28610 Highway 290, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli Alla Burrata$19.00
Handmade spinach ravioli pasta stuffed with burrata cheese and sautéed in a tomato cream sauce.
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Hailey's Italian Restaurant

10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress

Avg 4.9 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$22.99
Delicate lobster-filled ravioli in a smooth white wine cream sauce with fresh red bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and green onions.
Cheese Ravioli$12.99
Cheese stuffed ravioli topped with our house-made pomodoro sauce.
More about Hailey's Italian Restaurant

