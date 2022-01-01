Ravioli in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
|Ravioli Alla Burrata
|$19.00
Handmade spinach ravioli pasta stuffed with burrata cheese and sautéed in a tomato cream sauce.
|Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress
|Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
More about Hailey's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Hailey's Italian Restaurant
10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.99
Delicate lobster-filled ravioli in a smooth white wine cream sauce with fresh red bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and green onions.
|Cheese Ravioli
|$12.99
Cheese stuffed ravioli topped with our house-made pomodoro sauce.