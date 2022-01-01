Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Cypress

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Cypress restaurants that serve salmon

Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai

25282 Northwest Fwy, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon 2 Pc$3.95
Salmon Sashimi 5 Pc$8.95
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$7.95
Salmon; Spicy Crunchies Inside
More about Nara Thai
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CREPES • WAFFLES

CoCo Crepes

9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon$12.95
Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon
Smoked Salmon$12.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
More about CoCo Crepes
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Hailey's Italian Restaurant

10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress

Avg 4.9 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Atlantic Salmon$18.99
Atlantic salmon topped with diced tomatoes and green onions in a lemon butter sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli.
Salmon Salad$16.49
Perfectly seasoned and cooked salmon on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, carrots, black olives, croutons, Parmesan cheese in our Italian house dressing.
More about Hailey's Italian Restaurant
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon$20.00
Basmati lentil rice, seasonal vegetables, garlic toast.
Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad$18.00
Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and orzo pasta salad.
Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad$18.00
More about Local Table
Edojin Sushi image

 

Edojin Sushi

12344 Barker Cypress Road suite 210, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$5.00
More about Edojin Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress

Carrot Cake

Cobb Salad

Tiramisu

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Piccata

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston