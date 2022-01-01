Salmon in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve salmon
More about Nara Thai
Nara Thai
25282 Northwest Fwy, Cypress
|Salmon 2 Pc
|$3.95
|Salmon Sashimi 5 Pc
|$8.95
|Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
|$7.95
Salmon; Spicy Crunchies Inside
More about CoCo Crepes
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CREPES • WAFFLES
CoCo Crepes
9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress
|Smoked Salmon
|$12.95
Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon
|Smoked Salmon
|$12.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
More about Hailey's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Hailey's Italian Restaurant
10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress
|Atlantic Salmon
|$18.99
Atlantic salmon topped with diced tomatoes and green onions in a lemon butter sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli.
|Salmon Salad
|$16.49
Perfectly seasoned and cooked salmon on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, carrots, black olives, croutons, Parmesan cheese in our Italian house dressing.
More about Local Table
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Table
10535 Fry Road, Cypress
|Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
|$20.00
Basmati lentil rice, seasonal vegetables, garlic toast.
|Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$18.00
Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and orzo pasta salad.
|Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$18.00