Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Cypress

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Cypress restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Thai Curry - Cypress

11930 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
11 Shrimp Tempura$6.50
More about Thai Curry - Cypress
Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai - Cypress

25282 Northwest Fwy, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.95
Shrimp Tempura Inside with Eel Sauce
More about Nara Thai - Cypress

Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress

Chicken Pasta

Cookies

Cheese Fries

Wontons

Shumai

Lasagna

Salmon

Pad Thai

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.4 (175 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston