Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Cypress

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Cypress restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$9.00
Beer battered cod, cabbage & tomatoes on a soft corn tortilla topped with jalapeno mayo & avocado.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

The Backyard Grill

15914 Telge Rd, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PORKY'S TACOS$9.49
Two pulled pork tacos with cole slaw and Gnarly BBQ sauce. Served with choice of sides.
FRACTURED TACOS$11.99
Two blackened fish tacos with dry slaw, pickled onions, cilantro and chipotle aioli
Fried Fish Tacos$9.99
Three beer battered fried fish tacos with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and topped with a chipotle aioli sauce served on flour tortillas with your choice of side.
More about The Backyard Grill
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina image

 

Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina

10615 Fry Rd., Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Guisada Taco$4.50
12 Taco Pack-Egg & Bacon$36.00
Bean Taco$3.00
More about Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
Season's Harvest Cafe image

 

Season's Harvest Cafe

17303 Shaw Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Taco$7.00
Country Potatoes and Farm Egg Scramble cradled in Whole Wheat Tortilla.
More about Season's Harvest Cafe
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE

12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.78
No. 15 Individual Taco al Carbon$6.95
Individual Taco al Carbon with Beef, Chicken, or Pork Fajita. Served with Pico de Gallo.
Soft Tacos$9.55
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
Frio Grill and The Barn image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Frio Grill and The Barn

16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.3 (2634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rockport Fish Tacos$15.95
Fresh grilled mahi mahi served in warm corn or flour tortillas topped with our fresh honey chipotle lime slaw and
drizzled with a homemade mango habanero sauce, served with green chili rice and black beans
Shrimp Tacos$16.95
Gulf shrimp served with our tangy slaw topped with our house made cilantro creme on corn tortillas. Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans
More about Frio Grill and The Barn
Burro & Bull image

 

Burro & Bull

25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
A la Carte Tacos
Veggie Verde Tacos$12.50
(2) Roasted Calabacita in a Salsa Verde Sauce on a bed of Beans in a Corn Tortilla, Dressed with Cotija Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Cilantro, and a Lime. Served with (1) Side
Smoked Turkey Tacos$13.50
(2) Smoked Turkey Tacos on a Corn Tortilla, dressed with an Avocado-Slaw, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, and a lime. Served with (1) Side
More about Burro & Bull
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Tacos$16.00
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Three flour tortillas, honey-habanero aioli, purple and Napa cabbage slaw.
More about Local Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress

Stromboli

Bread Pudding

Fried Pickles

Cheesecake

California Rolls

Chili

Fried Rice

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston