Tacos in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve tacos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Beer battered cod, cabbage & tomatoes on a soft corn tortilla topped with jalapeno mayo & avocado.
The Backyard Grill
15914 Telge Rd, Cypress
|PORKY'S TACOS
|$9.49
Two pulled pork tacos with cole slaw and Gnarly BBQ sauce. Served with choice of sides.
|FRACTURED TACOS
|$11.99
Two blackened fish tacos with dry slaw, pickled onions, cilantro and chipotle aioli
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$9.99
Three beer battered fried fish tacos with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and topped with a chipotle aioli sauce served on flour tortillas with your choice of side.
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
10615 Fry Rd., Cypress
|Carne Guisada Taco
|$4.50
|12 Taco Pack-Egg & Bacon
|$36.00
|Bean Taco
|$3.00
Season's Harvest Cafe
17303 Shaw Road, Cypress
|Breakfast Taco
|$7.00
Country Potatoes and Farm Egg Scramble cradled in Whole Wheat Tortilla.
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS
|Taco Salad
|$8.78
|No. 15 Individual Taco al Carbon
|$6.95
Individual Taco al Carbon with Beef, Chicken, or Pork Fajita. Served with Pico de Gallo.
|Soft Tacos
|$9.55
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Frio Grill and The Barn
16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Rockport Fish Tacos
|$15.95
Fresh grilled mahi mahi served in warm corn or flour tortillas topped with our fresh honey chipotle lime slaw and
drizzled with a homemade mango habanero sauce, served with green chili rice and black beans
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.95
Gulf shrimp served with our tangy slaw topped with our house made cilantro creme on corn tortillas. Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans
Burro & Bull
25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress
|A la Carte Tacos
|Veggie Verde Tacos
|$12.50
(2) Roasted Calabacita in a Salsa Verde Sauce on a bed of Beans in a Corn Tortilla, Dressed with Cotija Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Cilantro, and a Lime. Served with (1) Side
|Smoked Turkey Tacos
|$13.50
(2) Smoked Turkey Tacos on a Corn Tortilla, dressed with an Avocado-Slaw, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, and a lime. Served with (1) Side