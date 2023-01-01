Tamales in Cypress
Tavo's Mexican Grill
7626 Fry Road Suite 100, Cypress
|Pork Tamales (2)
|$13.99
2 home-made tamales filled with pork topped with beef gravy & cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - CYPRESS - 12503 TELGE RD
12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS
|1 Dz Tamales
|$16.25
|Mexican Tamales (3ct)
|$10.45
Chile con carne tamales served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
|KID No. 3 Enchilada or Tamale
|$6.10
Topped with Chili Gravy. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.