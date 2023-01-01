Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Cypress

Cypress restaurants that serve tamales

Tavo's Mexican Grill

7626 Fry Road Suite 100, Cypress

Pork Tamales (2)$13.99
2 home-made tamales filled with pork topped with beef gravy & cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
More about Tavo's Mexican Grill
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - CYPRESS - 12503 TELGE RD

12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS

1 Dz Tamales$16.25
Mexican Tamales (3ct)$10.45
Chile con carne tamales served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
KID No. 3 Enchilada or Tamale$6.10
Topped with Chili Gravy. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - CYPRESS - 12503 TELGE RD

