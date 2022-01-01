Tortellini in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve tortellini
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
|Tortellini Brodo
|$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress
|Tortellini Al Vodka
|$18.00
Cheese-stuffed tortellini pasta with Prosciutto di Parma and
onions, in a vodka tomato cream sauce.
|Tortellini Brodo
|$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.