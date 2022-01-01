Cypriana of Roland Park
Come in and enjoy!
105 West 39th St
Popular Items
Location
105 West 39th St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kitsch
Iconic breakfast sandwiches served with La Colombe coffee/tea, sweet treats and locally sourced snacks and drinks. We're the new way to start your day in Baltimore. Spreading love in the community one sandwich at a time!
Mi & Yu Noodle Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Roland Park Bagels
Bagels, Coffee, Breakfast and Lunch
The Local Fry
Come in and enjoy!