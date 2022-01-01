Go
Toast

D'Allesandro's -Greenville

Come in and enjoy!

17 Mohawk Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$16.50
Red sauce and mozzarella.
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$8.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Side of Ranch$0.25
16" Pepperoni$18.50
16" Supreme$22.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, button mushrooms, red onions.
12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$11.00
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
10" Margherita (v)$9.50
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil.
Small Greek Salad$7.00
Side Blue Cheese Dressing$0.25
Large Greek Salad$9.00
See full menu

Location

17 Mohawk Drive

Greenville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ

Willy Taco

No reviews yet

Willy Taco Tequila Cocina: A boldly unique, chef inspired Mexican fusion restaurant concept that started in the Upstate of South Carolina.

SOCIAL BURGER

No reviews yet

A walk-up burger bar offering outdoor dining in the heart of downtown Greenville.

Parsley & Mint Downtown Greenville

No reviews yet

Eat Interesting! Parsley and Mint downtown located across from Falls Park.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston