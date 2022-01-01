Go
Toast

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton

Neighborhood pizza place serving pizza, calzones and salads.

414 Nexton Square Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread
16" Meat Lovers$20.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham.
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$6.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
10" Pepperoni$8.25
16" Pepperoni$16.75
16" Supreme$22.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, button mushrooms, red onions.
12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$11.00
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$14.00
Red sauce and mozzarella.
Calzone$7.00
A pocket of pizza dough filled with your choice of Ricotta or Mozzarella. Additonal toppings priced same as small pizzas.
Add Ranch O/S$0.75
See full menu

Location

414 Nexton Square Drive

Summerville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Nexton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck

No reviews yet

Local Food For Local Folks!

Italian Bistro

No reviews yet

Enjoy the best NY style pizza and authentic Italian food in Summerville!

SOL - Summerville

No reviews yet

SOL blends bold flavors of the Southwest with our own Southern culinary influences. We like to keep things fresh. With a focus on dishes that let seasonal ingredients and select spices shine. The real star of our kitchen is our wood fire grill, and all menu items—from sauces to salsas to handcrafted cocktails—start from scratch and are made to order. All tequilas are 100% agave, citrus fruits are juiced daily, and avocados aren't cut until you order guacamole.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston