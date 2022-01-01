Go
D'Allesandro's Pizza

We keep it simple. Our philosophy: If the pizza is good, and the beer is cold, people will come. We value our customers, we value quality ingredients, and we believe in delivering great pizza. Our mission is to produce gourmet pizza at affordable prices.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

229 St. Philip Street • $

Avg 4.6 (1023 reviews)

Popular Items

Add Ranch O/S$0.75
Cheesy Bread
16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$16.21
Red sauce and mozzarella.
Small House Salad$4.91
12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$12.74
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Large Greek Salad$8.98
Large House Salad$7.81
16" Pepperoni$19.39
Calzone$8.11
A pocket of pizza dough filled with your choice of Ricotta or Mozzarella. Additonal toppings priced same as small pizzas.
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$7.53
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

229 St. Philip Street

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
