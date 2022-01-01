Go
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe is a modern bakery with a Southern sensibility -- and we make and bake everything in house.
We specialize in desserts and pastries - including croissants, eclairs, cakes, and cookies - as well as coffee, tea, artisanal sandwiches, build-your-own salads, and a soup of the day.
We also do catering and custom gift baskets.

Veggie Egg Sandwich$9.50
Free range egg, smashed avocado, white cheddar, roasted tomato, arugula, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
Bacon Egg Sandwich$9.50
Berkshire bacon, free range egg, white cheddar, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
Chicken Sausage$9.50
Free range egg, chicken sausage, sauteed greens, white cheddar, roasted tomato mayonnaise on a homemade focaccia roll
Chicken & Avocado Sandwich$9.75
Lemon chicken breast, smashed avocados, roasted tomatoes, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread
Classic - Grippo's Chips$1.75
Roasted Turkey & Bacon$9.75
Roasted turkey, bacon, arugula, white cheddar, pepper jelly, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread
The D'onut$4.75
Sugar-covered brioche donut filled with vanilla pastry cream
BLT Sandwich$9.50
Berkshire bacon, baby arugula, heirloom
tomatoes, roasted tomato mayo on homemade focaccia bread
Smoked Ham$9.75
Hydroponic Mixed Greens$9.25
Upscale
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

555 Church Street Suite #101

Nashville TN

