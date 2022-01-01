D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe is a modern bakery with a Southern sensibility -- and we make and bake everything in house.
We specialize in desserts and pastries - including croissants, eclairs, cakes, and cookies - as well as coffee, tea, artisanal sandwiches, build-your-own salads, and a soup of the day.
We also do catering and custom gift baskets.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
555 Church Street Suite #101 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
555 Church Street Suite #101
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed