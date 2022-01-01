Go
D'angelo's Bakery

Offers breakfast and lunch every day. There is also a bakery and a cafeteria.

Bagel$1.50
Santa Barbara CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Modern Times [Santa Barbara]

The Kitchen at the Academy of Recreational Science is closed on Monday and Tuesday. To order beer, coffee, or merch on these days, please visit us in person at 418 State Street between 12:00 - 8:00 pm

Shaker Mill

Cuban inspired cocktails on California's central coast

Backyard Bowls

Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

Arnoldi's Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

