D'angelo's Bakery
Offers breakfast and lunch every day. There is also a bakery and a cafeteria.
25 W. Gutierrez
Popular Items
Location
25 W. Gutierrez
Santa Barbara CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Modern Times [Santa Barbara]
The Kitchen at the Academy of Recreational Science is closed on Monday and Tuesday. To order beer, coffee, or merch on these days, please visit us in person at 418 State Street between 12:00 - 8:00 pm
Shaker Mill
Cuban inspired cocktails on California's central coast
Backyard Bowls
Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.
Arnoldi's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!