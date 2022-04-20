Go
D'Avolio

12/30 due to staff shortages, Salads & Antipastos will be unavailable for purchase.
DOORS ARE OPEN! You may come inside this location to place or pickup your order. Please call 716-919-1201 x3 with any questions. Thank you

1760 Wehrle Drive

Chicken Finger Lunch + Fries$7.50
Eggs
BOTTLED SODAS
Omelet (Before 11am Only)$3.95
2 egg omelet, toast, and homefries.
Only available until 11:00AM daily.
SIDE SALAD NO SUBSTITUTES (1oz DRESSING)$2.95
ROMAINE MIX, SHREDDED MOZZ, CUCUMBER & TOMATO. NO SUBSTITUTES!
SALAD$12.45
FOUNTAIN DRINKS$1.25
Breakfast Sandwich
SOUP OF THE DAY$3.25
Chicken and Rice
4/20/22
1760 Wehrle Drive

Williamsville NY

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
