D'Avolio
12/30 due to staff shortages, Salads & Antipastos will be unavailable for purchase.
DOORS ARE OPEN! You may come inside this location to place or pickup your order. Please call 716-919-1201 x3 with any questions. Thank you
1760 Wehrle Drive
Popular Items
Location
1760 Wehrle Drive
Williamsville NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Original Rachel's
The Original Rachel's
Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
SUSTAINABLY CAUGHT SEAFOOD. LOCALLY SOURCED PRODUCE. AN ECO-CONSCIOUS ETHOS. THAT’S WHAT DEFINES FRESH CATCH POKE CO.
Creekview Restaurant
Situated in a historic house overlooking the falls of Ellicott Creek, the Creekview has been a village favorite for years. The Creekview features an American regional menu and full bar with a patio open year round.
Sun Cuisines
Exceptionally Authentic Delicious Burmese and Thai Cuisines! Our Menu is 100% MSG Free * Available V= Vegan * GF=Gluten Free ** Please let us know how hot or mild you would like us to prepare for you ** *Veg order include tofu, broccoli, napa, carrot *