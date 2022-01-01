Go
D'Avolio - Transit Rd

If you need curbside pickup, please call the store to let them know you are here.

9570 Transit Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CAPRESE SALAD$19.95
ARUGULA, TOMATO, FRESH MOZZ, RED ONION, PESTO, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO. Served with our Traditional Balsamic Vinegar.
PIZZA$17.95
SANDWICH$13.95
DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE$17.95
WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK & ARUGULA.
MEATBALL SANDWICH$13.95
FOCACCIA BREAD, MEATBALLS, PARM CHEESE, PESTO, SPINACH, RED ONION & RED SAUCE
ANTIPASTO$14.95
SALAD$15.95
BEANS & GREENS$3.25
Our homemade soup is made with fresh escarole and great northern white beans. An Italian favorite.
CHICKEN WRAP$15.95
WHITE WRAP, HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN, ASIAGO CHEESE, TUSCAN HERB AIOLI, LETTUCE, SUN DRIED TOMATO, RED ONION & SPICY BROCCOLI.
CHICKEN & RICE SOUP$3.24
Location

9570 Transit Road

E. Amherst NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

