D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St

Popular Items

CEASER SALAD$18.95
ROMAINE MIX, BLACKENED SHRIMP OR ITALIAN HERB CHICKEN, PARM CHEESE, TOMATO with CAESAR DRESSING
CHICKEN & RICE SOUP$3.24
DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE$17.95
WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK & ARUGULA
BEANS & GREENS SOUP$3.25
HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA$19.95
PESTO, ASIAGO CHEESE, MOZZ CHEESE, SPICY BROCCOLI, RED ONION & BANANA PEPPERS
SALAD$15.95
PIZZA$17.95
ANTIPASTO$14.95
MARGHERITA PIZZA$16.95
RED SAUCE, PESTO, FRESH MOZZ & TOMATO
SANDWICH$13.95
Location

5409 Main St

Williamsville NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
