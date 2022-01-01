Go
Main picView gallery

D'Legion - 3478 Nashville Road

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3478 Nashville Road

Franklin, KY 42134

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3478 Nashville Road, Franklin KY 42134

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Portland Pizza & Pub
orange star4.5 • 439
819 North Broadway Portland, TN 37148
View restaurantnext
EJ's
orange star4.6 • 40
532 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy White House, TN 37188
View restaurantnext
White House Pizza & Pub - 2404 West Highway 31
orange starNo Reviews
2404 West Highway 31 White House, TN 37188
View restaurantnext
Griddles Country Cookin' LLC
orange star4.2 • 320
1734 Veterans Memorial Hwy Scottsville, KY 42164
View restaurantnext
Eazy Cheezy Pizza Co
orange starNo Reviews
5202 New US-31E Westmoreland, TN 37186
View restaurantnext
El Maguey - Bowling Green - 4700 Scottsville ROAD
orange starNo Reviews
4700 Scottsville ROAD Bowling Green, KY 42103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Franklin

Rylan's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 772
709 S Main St Franklin, KY 42134
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Franklin

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Scottsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

D'Legion - 3478 Nashville Road

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston