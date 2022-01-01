Go
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

5502 N 7th Ave

Popular Items

Signature Tuna$9.00
Albacore Tuna mixed in our Signature Sauce with Dill & Celery, White Cheddar Cheese, Feta Cheese, Onions, Tomato.
Can be served as a Hot Tuna Melt or a Cold Tuna 'Which. When served as a Cold Tuna also comes with cucumber & mixed greens.
BLT$9.00
The old standard....Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato (and mayo) on a toasted wheat bread.
Croissant Sandwich$7.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.
Humanitarian$7.75
Our most Vegan friendly option and a Staff Favorite! House made Hummus, Quinoa, Broccoli, Tomato, Cucumber & Pepperoncini, wrapped in a warm Sundried Tomato Tortilla.
Mix it up and add CHIX Supreme or VEG Supreme :)
Chix Supreme - Adds chicken, feta, pesto
Veg Supreme - Adds avocado, feta, pesto
Turkey Club$9.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
AZ Burro$9.00
Smoked Turkey, Avocado, 2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Potato, Tomato & Feta Cheese, wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla.
Veggie d'Lite$7.50
Avocado, Mix Greens, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Cucumber, with a Creamy Cucumber Tzatziki. Served on a warm herbed flat bread. Bulk it up and add Protein!
d'Breakfast Buzz$4.25
California Club$9.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
Southwest Rice Bowl$10.50
steamed basmati rice, chicken breast, broccoli, shaved corn, black beans, enchilada sauce and a dollop of creamy cucumber. Served with house made bagel chips
Location

5502 N 7th Ave

Phoenix AZ

Sunday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

