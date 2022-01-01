Go
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia

3214 E Indian School Rd

Popular Items

Veggie d'Lite$6.50
Avocado, Mix Greens, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Cucumber, with a Creamy Cucumber Tzatziki. Served on a warm herbed flat bread. Bulk it up and add Protein!
Turkey Club$8.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
d'Breakfast Buzz$4.25
The drink that made us famous! 3 shots of Cold Brew Espresso, Chocolate Protein and Vitamin mix, Nonfat Milk, Peanut Butter and Banana blended with ice.
Southwest Rice Bowl$9.50
steamed basmati rice, chicken breast, broccoli, shaved corn, black beans, enchilada sauce and a dollop of creamy cucumber. Served with house made bagel chips
Vegan Buzz$4.75
It’s our famous d’Breakfast Buzz but with Vegan protein and Almond Milk substituted
Top Notch$9.00
Our 1/2 lb black bean & Quinoa burger, grilled onion, bacon & swiss with a bbq drizzle served on an artisan ciabatta bun
California Club$8.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
Breakfast Club$6.50
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, and Tomato, served on a sundried tomato bialy. Yum!
Iced Dirty Chai$3.50
Humanitarian$7.00
Our most Vegan friendly option and a Staff Favorite! House made Hummus, Quinoa, Broccoli, Tomato, Cucumber & Pepperoncini, wrapped in a warm Sundried Tomato Tortilla.
Mix it up and add CHIX Supreme or VEG Supreme :)
Chix Supreme - Adds chicken, feta, pesto
Veg Supreme - Adds avocado, feta, pesto
Location

3214 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
